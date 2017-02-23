Though Ridley Scott's continuation of his "Alien" saga, "Alien: Covenant," doesn't come out until May, we have been given a nice little tease of the new characters we will be following in the sequel to "Prometheus."

20th Century Fox released the film's prologue on Wednesday night, which shows the crew of the colony ship Covenant as they party one last time before going into cryosleep. And the nearly five-minute prologue is filled with hints of what's in store.

James Franco plays the captain of the ship, who is under the weather as he goes into cryosleep (never a good sign in an "Alien" movie). There seems to be tension in the ranks between officers played by Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup. Michael Fassbender returns as the creepy andriod from "Prometheus," and it will be interesting to see what ulterior motives he has. And Danny McBride looks to be coming with the comic relief. The "Eastbound & Down" star will be the one we're all rooting for to survive.

"Alien: Covenant" opens in theaters May 19. Watch the prologue below: