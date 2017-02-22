Video shows Harrison Ford nearly crashing into a passenger plane in incident

Just last week, Harrison Ford was involved in an incident that nearly became a fatal plane crash. In an act that would dissapoint his very own Han Solo, Ford flew his private plane directly over an aircraft with 110 passengers. He was supposed to land his plane on a specific runway, but proceeded to land on the taxiway.

On Tuesday, video footage of the incident was posted online. It's 45 seconds with no sound, and shows Ford's private plane flying closely over the American Airlines 737, which is taxiing and preparing for take-off.

This isn't the first time Ford has had an incident in the sky. In March 2015, the avid pilot crashed a two-seater plane into a Los Angeles golf course in an emergency landing. He was injured, and the crash was a result of an engine failure.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ford's given no explanation for what happened, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Watch the video below: