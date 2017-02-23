Video shows Harrison Ford mistakenly landing his private plane just over the top of a passenger plane

In an act that would dissapoint his very own Han Solo, Ford flew his private plane directly over the aircraft in a near-miss — he was supposed to land his plane on a specific runway but landed on a taxiway instead.

It happened at John Wayne airport in Orange County.

Ford's plane passed over the top of an American Airlines 737 that had 110 passengers and a six-person crew on board. Ford, 74, can be heared on a air-traffic-control recording saying, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

On Tuesday, video footage of the incident was posted online. It's 45 seconds with no sound and shows Ford's private plane flying closely over the American Airlines 737, which is taxiing and preparing for take-off.

This isn't the first time Ford has had an incident in the sky. In March 2015, the avid pilot crashed a two-seater plane into a Los Angeles golf course in an emergency landing. He was injured, and the crash was a result of an engine failure.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ford's given no explanation for what happened in the most recent incident, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

