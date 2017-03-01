Trump's TV ratings for his first speech to Congress sunk way lower than Obama's

  • Published:

The TV numbers for President Donald Trump's first address to Congress don't paint an optimistic picture for future State of the Union speeches' viewership.

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. listen. play

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. listen.

(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP)

The television ratings for President Donald Trump's first major congressional address failed to beat those of former President Barack Obama's speech.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Trump's hour-long address, which was broadcast Tuesday night across all four major TV networks and the cable-news networks, earned a 27.8 rating in early numbers. Total viewer numbers and final ratings are still not in.

Trump's early ratings are a huge 17% fall from Obama's first congressional address in 2009, which earned a 33.4 early rating. Final numbers showed that 52.4 million total viewers tuned into the 44th president's speech.

After the first congressional address, the annual televised speech is referred to as the State of the Union in the remaining years that a president serves. Trump's lower ratings don't bode well for the future as history proves that the ratings for State of the Unions rarely improve upon those of the first congressional address.

As for the networks who carried Trump's address, Fox News topped both broadcast and cable-news ratings. NBC was the winner among broadcast networks.

Top 3

1 Mark Zuckerberg Facebook founder is not petty, he is a savagebullet
2 DUI Charge Why Hollywood finally forgave Mel Gibson at the 2017 Oscarsbullet
3 Oscars 2017 It seems like we now know how the wrong Oscar envelope...bullet

Lifestyle

null
Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly considering a presidential run in 2020
"Get Out."
How the company behind 2 of the year's biggest movies is blowing up the Hollywood playbook
Casey Affleck, winner of Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea" poses in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Oscar winner Casey Affleck opens up about the sexual-harassment allegations that have followed him
null
All the ways Stephen Colbert ripped apart Trump's first big presidential speech