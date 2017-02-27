Trump: The Oscars screwed up because 'they were focused so hard on politics'

The review of the Oscars many were waiting for from President Donald Trump is finally in.

Trump told Breitbart in an interview published Monday that the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night made its final gaffe — at first giving best picture to the wrong movie, "La La Land," instead of rightful winner "Moonlight" — because it was too busy commenting on politics.

"I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end," Trump said. "It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."

In particular, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel mocked and goaded Trump multiple times, in a blistering opening monologue and then later live-tweeting at the president. Several winners chimed in with political thoughts during their acceptance speeches.

Trump has tweeted about the Oscars in the past, usually disapprovingly, but he stayed away from tweeting about the event on Sunday night.

Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner after being handed the wrong envelope, and after a mix-up, the "Moonlight" team finally came onstage to accept the honor.