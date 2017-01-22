Trump Lewis Black mocks President's celebrity-free inauguration: 'as exciting as birdwatching'

"Personally, I don't give two sh--s whether famous people are lining up to serenade the new president," Black said.
"It's shaping up to be as exciting as birdwatching with a tax attorney," Black said.
The planners of the inauguration have reportedly had trouble locking down A-list talent, leaving Trump with acts like "America's Got Talent" singer Jackie Evancho and 3 Doors Down. And parties to follow will include the 1980s cover band the Reagan Years.
"I got my tickets and I'm going to go no matter what because I want to be there when Trump touches the Bible and his hand catches on fire."