Trump Alec Baldwin brings out his President impression to protest the inauguration

Alec Baldwin is getting plenty of mileage out of his Donald Trump impression, and he brought the act to a Thursday night protest of Trump's presidential inauguration.

Baldwin spoke at a protest in New York City that was put on by the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Michael Moore. Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo also appeared at the event.

The "30 Rock" actor, who's recently been playing Trump on "Saturday Night Live," took a humorous turn in his speech.

"I've been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time. I have to go to the bathroom. I have to pee. But I'm holding it in. I'm holding it in. I'm not going to pee," Baldwin said, imitating Trump, as the crowd laughed. "I'm going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight. I'm going to hold it in until I get there. And then when I get to the Russian consulate, I'm going to have a really, really long pee. Like, the biggest pee I've ever had in my lifetime."

Baldwin also got serious in his remarks, calling for "resistance" in the first 100 days of Trump's presidency. Trump is inaugurated on Friday.

"These people are a disgrace. They are a disgrace to everything you and I believe in," Baldwin said of Trump and the people chosen for his administration. "But there is hope, and the hope is us and us fighting — 100 days of resistance."