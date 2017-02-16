The next season of FX's 'American Horror Story' will be about the presidential election

Executive producer Ryan Murphy said the seventh season of the FX anthology show will be inspired by the 2016 election on Bravo's "Watch What Happens live."

TV producer Ryan Murphy considers the 2016 presidential election scary enough to feature on his FX anthology show, "American Horror Story."

The seventh season "is going to be about the election that we just went through, so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people," Murphy said on Wednesday's episode of Bravo's late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live."

When host Andy Cohen asked if there would be a character based on then-Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, Murphy played coy.

"Maybe," he teased.

Murphy also shared that the seventh season will begin shooting in June. Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are already confirmed to return for the next installment.

In January, FX renewed "American Horror Story" for two additional seasons, which would take it through season nine.

Each season of "American Horror Story" focuses on a new story about a different theme or location, though frequently uses many of the same actors. Previous seasons were set in an insane asylum, a New Orleans witch coven, a circus, and a hotel.

The sixth season, "American Horror Story: Roanoke," wrapped its run in November of last year. It followed a family being haunted by the tortured spirits of a supernatural cult that previously lived on the land their home was built on.

Watch Murphy announce the theme for the next season of "American Horror Story" on "Watch What Happens Live" below:

