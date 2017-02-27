The 7 biggest award-show fails of all time

  • Published:

Perhaps the biggest awards-show mistake ever was made at Sunday's Oscars, when "La La Land" was incorrectly named best picture before "Moonlight" took it.

(Kevin Winter/Getty)

On Sunday night, perhaps the biggest awards show mistake ever was made at the 89th annual Academy Awards when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner, when the winner was actually "Moonlight."

Everybody makes mistakes, even celebrities at tightly orchestrated awards shows. But some mistakes are just a little more high-profile than others.

Quite a few celebrities have announced the wrong winner over the years, or made things a little awkward at various awards shows from the Oscars to the Golden Globes.

Keep reading to see more awards-show mistakes:

"La La Land" wins best picture for 90 seconds

(Reuters)

At Sunday's Oscars, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner, though Beatty seemed confused about the card he was given. As the speeches were happening, a serious-looking man came onstage and everyone involved with "La La Land" suddenly changed their looks from excited to disappointed: The presenters had the wrong envelope, and the best picture winner was actually "Moonlight."



"Adele Dazeem"

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

At the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony, John Travolta introduced legendary singer Idina Menzel’s performance of “Let It Go” from "Frozen." For some reason, he called her "Adele Dazeem" with a weird accent.



Steve Harvey crowns wrong Miss Universe

(Steve Marcus/Reuters)

At the 2015 Miss Universe pagaent, in a moment that strongly echoes the Oscar snafu, Steve Harvey announed Miss Colombia as the winner instead of the actual winner, Miss Phillipines. He read the card wrong, and admitted to the mistake live on television.



"Hidden Fences"

(Getty Images)

At the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Michael Keaton wasn't the only person to mash up "Hidden Figures" with "Fences," which both happen to be movies with all-black lead stars. On the red carpet, pre-show host Laura Bush made the same mistake. At the 2017 Oscars, it happened again on the red carpet when Jess Cagle, People's editorial director, made the error and corrected himself right away.



Elizabeth Taylor opens envelope before announcing nominees

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

At the 2001 Golden Globe Awards, legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor was announcing the winner for best motion picture — drama, but she got a little ahead of herself: She started opening the winner envelope before announcing the nominees. The crowd yelled to get her to stop, but producer Dick Clark came up onstage and saved the day.



Harry Styles has to go to the bathroom

(Getty Images)

At the 2014 BRIT Awards, One Directon singer Harry Styles left the rest of the band onstage to accept their award for global success, because he had to use the bathroom. His bandmates didn't know where he was. Styles eventually ran up to the stage to join them. He said, "I'm really sorry I was having a wee. The toilets are ages away!"



Chris Brown mistakenly "wins" over Rihanna

(Christopher Polk / Getty)

At the BET Awards in 2011, the Viewers' Choice Award was accidentally presented to Chris Brown. Rihanna actually won, and the presenter, who immediately recognized the mistake, misread the teleprompter. This was especailly awkward considering Rihanna and Chris Brown's past.



