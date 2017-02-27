Steve Harvey — who accidentally crowned the wrong Miss Universe winner — offers to help Warren Beatty deal with the biggest gaffe in Oscars history

Steve Harvey let 2017 Oscars presenter Warren Beatty know that he's there to lend a hand.

Beatty was involved in the biggest screw-up in Oscars history on Sunday night when he and Faye Dunaway presented best picture to the wrong movie, first announcing it was "La La Land" when it was in fact "Moonlight," in a moment that resembled Harvey's own mix-up at the 2015 Miss Universe show.

It turns out Beatty and Dunaway had the wrong envelope (the one for best actress, which went to Emma Stone in "La La Land"). Beatty hesitated as he looked at the card from the envelope and showed it to Dunaway, who promptly called out "La La Land."

It was only once the "La La Land" team was up onstage and giving speeches that the gaffe was corrected, and the "Moonlight" team came up while the "La La Land" producers and cast went back to their seats.

"Call me Warren Beatty," Harvey said on Twitter. "I can help you get through this!"

Harvey was making a joking reference to his own infamous gaffe at Miss Universe 2015 when he announced the wrong winner of the competition.

Beatty went up to the mic at the end of the Oscars to explain what happened.

Watch the chaos unfold below: