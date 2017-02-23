Stephen Colbert is deeply troubled by the New York Times report that President Donald Trump's unofficial new adviser is Alex Jones, the host of right-wing conspiracy radio show "InfoWars."

"He's a bit of a hothead, loose cannon, powder keg, dump truck," the host said of Trump on Wednesday's "Late Show," "which is why it's important for him to be counseled by people who are even-keeled. Unfortunately, he's talking to some jerk named Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist who's apparently taking on a new role as 'occasional information source and validator' for Trump."

In order to give viewers a sense of what Jones is like, Colbert played a clip of the host that displayed his characteristic aggressive on-air style.

"This is why you don't mix steroids with peyote," Colbert mocked Jones. "I don't know how to explain this, but just watching that clip, he somehow got spittle on me."

Viewers might remember Jones for being mentioned by another late-night host. Last summer, the radio host helped spread rumors that Hillary Clinton was in poor health. When the then-presidential nominee appeared on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Kimmel had her open a pickle jar to prove she wasn't ill. Jones then accused Kimmel of fixing the jar so Clinton could easily remove its lid.

"If you've been living underground for the last few years, you probably listen to Alex Jones," Colbert said. "Donald Trump's phone buddy has gained a reputation for telling it how it isn't."

Colbert then ran a clip of Jones explaining how the plastic liner of a juice box made men gay.

"Yes, juice boxes make men into women," Colbert said. "A couple of sips and suddenly your Capri Sun is your Capri daughter."

Watch Colbert slam Jones in the video below: