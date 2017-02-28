President Donald Trump will be addressing Congress on Tuesday, marking his first major speech since Inauguration Day.

It could be a moment when Trump finally give some clear details about his legislative ideas. But Seth Meyers pointed out in his "Closer Look" segment on Monday's "Late Night" that when Trump has tried that in the past, he's gotten hung up on his thoughts about the media.

Meyers showed a clip from the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, where Trump went on about how he couldn't believe that a recent story on his administration had nine sources.

“He’s so sure it’s not nine people,” Meyers said, then in his Trump voice: "There can’t be nine sources because we haven’t even hired nine people yet."

Meyers said that Trump is obsessed with the leaks coming out of his administration. In one example the host cites, press secretary Sean Spicer gathered his communications team and had them hand over their phones to show they weren't the leakers. That story was then leaked to the press.

"It’s like they are trying to bail out a sinking rowboat with spaghetti strainer," Meyers said.

"Tomorrow is a huge opportunity for Trump," Meyers said of Trump's address to congress. "He has the chance to sell Americans on his agenda rather than whine about the free press."