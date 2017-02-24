Seth Meyers mocks everything that makes a movie 'Oscar bait'

Just in time, Seth Meyers spoofed the telltale signs of an Oscar-worthy film on Tuesday's "Late Night."

Playing several roles in the sketch portraying the ultimate Oscar film, the host laid out the different ways that one can identify a film that's primed to sweep the awards.

"This winter, see a film that's not afraid to pander to your emotions," goes the voiceover in the sketch, "a film that is shamelessly timed for awards season, 'Oscar Bait.'"

How does one identify Oscar bait? According to the sketch, it generally checks off the following boxes: "racial tension," "latent homosexuality," "a man staring at trains," "a character overcoming a rare disease," and "a lot of crying," among other things.

Watch the "Oscar Bait" sketch below: