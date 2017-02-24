Seth Meyers mocks everything that makes a movie 'Oscar bait'

  • Published:

With Oscar ballots due this week, Hollywood is flooding the public with marketing around this year's Oscar nominees.

null play

null

Just in time, Seth Meyers spoofed the telltale signs of an Oscar-worthy film on Tuesday's "Late Night."

Playing several roles in the sketch portraying the ultimate Oscar film, the host laid out the different ways that one can identify a film that's primed to sweep the awards.

"This winter, see a film that's not afraid to pander to your emotions," goes the voiceover in the sketch, "a film that is shamelessly timed for awards season, 'Oscar Bait.'"

How does one identify Oscar bait? According to the sketch, it generally checks off the following boxes: "racial tension," "latent homosexuality," "a man staring at trains," "a character overcoming a rare disease," and "a lot of crying," among other things.

Watch the "Oscar Bait" sketch below:

Top 3

1 This $41K plane ticket comes with a shower, bed, and butler servicebullet
2 Tara Fela-Durotoye Beauty entrepreneur set to revolutionize the...bullet
3 Video shows Harrison Ford mistakenly landing his private plane just...bullet

Lifestyle

null
Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson inspire prisoners in the trailer for his new HBO documentary
null
Seth Meyers: Trump's press conference was 'bats--- crazy' and 'racist'
null
Jordan Peele explains why his horror movie about racism is what we need in the Trump era
null
Seth Meyers blasts Trump's Sweden snafu: He's 'making up his own fake stories'