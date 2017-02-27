RANKED: The 10 most talked-about moments of the 2017 Oscars

There were plenty of memorable moments from Sunday's Oscars.

From the huge best-picture announcement gaffe and the first Oscar win for a TV series, "O.J. Made in America," to Jimmy Kimmel's blistering jabs at President Donald Trump during his opening monologue, the show certainly kept up a raucous energy.

But what really had viewers talking? In order to find out, Amobee Brand Intelligence — a company that provides marketing insight and measures real-time content consumption across the internet, social, and mobile —analyzed which moments from the 2017 Oscars stoked the most Twitter activity.

Take a look at the 10 most talked-about moments from Sunday's Oscars show:

10. "O.J.: Made in America" wins for best documentary feature, the first time a TV series has won an Oscar. (It was also shown in theaters.)

9:12 p.m. ET — 25,7oo tweets.

9. The "In Memoriam" segment, which honored Gene Wilder, Patty Duke, Garry Marshall, Anton Yelchin, Mary Tyler Moore, Prince, John Hurt, Nancy Reagan, Debbie Reynolds, and Reynolds' daughter, Carrie Fisher, among many others.

11:26 p.m. ET – 26,000 tweets

8. Casey Affleck wins best actor for "Manchester by the Sea." Surprisingly, the controversy surrounding sexual harassment allegations against the actor didn't factor much into the night.

11:52 p.m. ET – 26,900 tweets

7. The "Hidden Figures" cast bring out NASA physicist Katherine Johnson, who inspired the movie.

9:18 p.m. ET – 27,100 tweets

6. Gael García Bernal speaks out against "any form of wall" in an apparent jab at President Donald Trump's Mexico border plan and immigration policies.

10:14 p.m. ET – 27,200 tweets

5. Mahershala Ali wins the award for best supporting actor for "Moonlight." He's the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar.

8:50 p.m. ET – 27,300 tweets

4. Emma Stone wins her first Oscar for best actress in "La La Land." She was the only actress in this category who was nominated for a role in a film that was also in the running for best picture.

11:58 p.m. ET – 28,600 tweets

3. "La La Land" announced as best picture winner. At this moment, the mistake had not yet been announced.

12:10 a.m. ET – 29,400 tweets

2. Viola Davis delivers an emotional acceptance speech for her best supporting actress win for "Fences."

9:48 p.m. ET – 34,900 tweets.

1. The top slot probably isn't a surprise for anyone. It goes to the announcement that "Moonlight" actually won for best picture, not "La La Land," following a lot of confusion in the room.

12:14 a.m. ET – 84,600 tweets