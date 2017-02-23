'Raindrops, drop tops': Alex Trebek raps the #1 hit 'Bad and Boujee'

"Jeopardy!" rel="noFollow" target="_blank" host Alex Trebek made news this week when a clip of him reciting verses from popular hip-hop songs went viral.

The day after the video became an internet sensation, we happened to be in Los Angeles to film an interview with Trebek and film what it's like to be on set during a "Jeopardy!" taping.

We asked Trebek what he thought of the overwhelming reaction to his rapping skills, and also asked if he would recite some verses from two hip-hop songs that are currently topping the charts. Watch as he tackles selected lyrics from "Bad and Boujee" by Migos and "I Got the Keys" by DJ Khaled featuring Jay-Z and Future.

