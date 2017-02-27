One photo sums up the baffled audience reaction to the big Oscars best picture screw-up

  • Published:

Matt Damon's face says it all in the audience reaction photo during the best picture flub at the 2017 Oscars.

Oscars play

Oscars

(REUTERS Lucy Nicholson)

In a historic mishap at the 89th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, the award for best picture was mistakenly awarded to “La La Land” after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong envelope.

In the middle of the "La La Land" producers giving their speeches, the enthusiastic group was interrupted on the stage and told that the award was actually supposed to go to “Moonlight.” In the middle of the chaos, producer Jordan Horowitz clarified the error and asked the "Moonlight" team to come up to accept their rightful award.

"This is not a joke," Horowitz said.

It was a huge moment in Oscars history. It was also incredibly awkward and confusing, to the point where it felt like Jimmy Kimmel was just pranking everyone.

And it’s all summed up in this star-studded image that is being widely circulated on social media:

Here's another photo showing some confused celebrity faces:

null play

null

(AP)

Top 3

1 Mark Zuckerberg Facebook founder is not petty, he is a savagebullet
2 The 89th Academy Awards 'Moonlight' just won best picture in a huge...bullet
3 Controversial Oscars Rejection The unbelievable story of why Marlon...bullet

Lifestyle

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty.
How an obscure Oscars rule led to this year's massive best-picture screw-up
steve harvey
Steve Harvey — who accidentally crowned the wrong Miss Universe winner — offers to help Warren Beatty deal with the biggest gaffe in Oscars history
null
All the looks from the 2017 Oscars red carpet
Jimmy Kimmel
Oscars 2017 Jimmy Kimmel tweeted at Trump live at the Oscars: '#Merylsayshi'