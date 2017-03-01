Netflix just dropped the teaser for its new war movie starring Brad Pitt 'War Machine'

  • Published:

"War Machine" stars Brad Pitt as a general in charge of the US war in Afghanistan, and has a satirical angle. Netflix just released the teaser trailer.

"War Machine." play

"War Machine."

(Netflix)

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the teaser trailer for its upcoming satire on the war in Afghanistan starring Brad Pitt, "War Machine."

Based on the best-selling book “The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan,” the movie follows Pitt as a four-star general who has been tasked with commanding the US war in Afghanistan, but the complexity of the job becomes overwhelming.

Netflix reportedly nabbed the movie, on which Pitt is also a producer, for $30 million. It also stars Tilda Swinton, Ben Kingsley, and Lakeith Stanfield.

Check out the teaser below, which shows off Pitt's classic dry humor. "War Machine" will be available on Netflix May 26.

