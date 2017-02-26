Mark Zuckerberg Facebook founder is not petty, he is a savage

Today, Friday, February 24, 2017, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature which blatantly rips off SnapChat's stories feature.

This is the latest assault from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on SnapChat. The tech maven has been on a war path with the new social media app after it turned down its offer to buy it.

SnapChat turning down his offer must have hurt like hell. Instagram and WhatsApp couldn't say no to the billions of dollars that Zuckerberg put on the table. SnapChat had the guts to say no and preferred to create its own path.

Since he was shut down by SnapChat, Mark Zuckerberg has added the SnapChat feature on Instagram and now WhatsApp with no sense of remorse. His critics have called him petty but Zuckerberg is a cold stone business man.

"If they turn you down, take them out of business." This is what Mark Zuckerberg is running with and he is winning. In its first 25 weeks, Instagram Stories had 150 million daily users. Bear in mind SnapChat did not hit this number until June 2016.

In January 2017, Tech Crunch reported that SnapChat had experienced a notable decline in stories since Instagram Stories launched. Yeah, Mack Zuckerberg is a savage. If you refuse to join his empire, then you are a threat and he has to take you out.

In the world of business, you cannot afford not to be a savage and cold. If you think business is like a season of Sesame Street, then you will be out of business fast.

Claudio Ranieri is a nice guy that's why he was fired. If he is cold hearted he would have bought top quality football players during the summer transfer window. Unfortunately, he relied on the same over-achievers that won him the league last season.

Mark Zuckerberg is far from finished. He plans on integrating radio, TV and job seeking features on Facebook pretty soon. Business is not a place for babies. Zuckerberg is the first emperor of the social media tech business and he is now crushing kingdoms that won't pay tributes to him.