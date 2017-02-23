Louis C.K. is coming to Netflix with 2 new stand-up specials

The first one, titled "2017," was filmed in Washington, D.C., and will debut on the streaming service on April 4. There are no details at this time on the second planned special.

“Louis has been one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand-up," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy. We have marveled at his creativity and his ability to invent comedically and commercially, and are thrilled that he is bringing his newest specials to Netflix."

The comedian is best known for FX’s Emmy Award-winning comedy "Louie." Most recently, he executive produced, wrote, directed, and starred on the drama "Horace and Pete," which first debuted independently on his website before Hulu acquired the exclusive streaming rights. His next project, the TBS animated series "The Cops," will premiere next year.

Netflix has been inking deals with big-name comedians for the past year. C.K.'s deal follows the estimated $100 million deal with Jerry Seinfeld for the next season of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and two original stand-up specials. That followed stand-up deals with Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, and David Chappelle.