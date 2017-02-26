Jordan Peele's directorial debut, "Get Out," lived up to its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an estimated $30.5 million at the domestic box office to win the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's the latest Universal release of a Blumhouse Productions horror to win the box office this year, the last was just a month ago with the hugely successful M. Night Shyamalan movie "Split."

But "Get Out" looks to be doing even better than "Split" out of the gate.

After already making back the $4.5 million production budget of "Get Out" with its $10.8 million ($1.8 million in Thursday preview screenings) opening day, the movie then took in close to $13 million on Saturday, that's a 13% Friday-Saturday jump in sales compared to what "Split" did its first two days in theaters.

"Split" has made close to $200 million worldwide (it was only made for $9 million), but for the rave reviews "Get Out" has received it will be a tougher climb for this thriller to pile on the dough in the coming weeks with stiffer competition like "Logan" and "Kong: Skull Island" on the horizon.

Regardless, it's pretty likely with this monster opening for "Get Out" the other social thrillers Jordan Peele wants to make will be on the fast track.