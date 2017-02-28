Jon Stewart returned to the "Late Show" on Monday, because he couldn't hold in his thoughts on President Donald Trump any longer.

"Jon, you miss it, don't you?" host Stephen Colbert said.

"Yes, I miss it. I spent the whole day yelling about Trump to the animals," said Stewart, who after retiring from Comedy Central's "Daily Show" lives on a 12-acre farm with his wife.

Stewart, who's an executive producer of CBS's "Late Show," proceeded to rant about Trump's characterization of several media outlets as "fake news." But Stewart wanted to make things clear.

"I can't believe the guy has the balls to get away with that," he said. "Trump lies more in one press conference than CNN does in a year. And this is coming from a guy, who as you know, hates CNN."

Stewart mocked recent statements from Trump that have been proven false, including those about the election results and that US murder statistics have risen to a record high. But Stewart had to pause for a few seconds before addressing Trump's recent statement that he is "the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life."

"I don't think that's true," Stewart said. "He said that to a guy wearing a yarmulke. Donald, you're not even the least anti-Semitic in the clip we showed."

Playing devil's advocate, Colbert told Stewart that he couldn't possibly know if Trump is intentionally lying.

"Stephen, you can. He's lying on purpose," Stewart said, before telling Colbert that the secret to knowing is what he believes is the tell: when the president says, "Believe me."

"Nobody says, 'Believe me,' unless they are lying," Stewart said.

Stewart then turned his attention to the media's coverage of Trump and delivered a message to journalists.

“Hey guys, hey media,” Stewart said. “So, I heard Donald broke up with you. Stings a little, doesn’t it? You finally thought you’d met your match. A blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well now it’s over! Well, good riddance, I say! Kick him to the curb. It is time for you to get your groove back, media."

He continued, "The whole time you’re all chasing after Donny, the rest of us are thinking, ‘Can’t you see he’s an a--hole?’ No, you try to defend him! ‘No, no, that’s just 'primaries Donald.' That’s just 'election Donald.' You’ll see. We can change him! He’ll get presidential."

Stewart then gave the media a tip about what to do in the wake of Trump's rejection of them.

“Here’s my point, media. Here’s my point," Stewart said. "This breakup with Donald Trump has given you, the media, an amazing opportunity for self-reflection and improvement. Instead of worrying about whether Trump is un-American, or if he thinks you’re the enemy, or if he’s being mean to you, or if he’s going to let you go back into the briefings, do something for yourself. Self-improvement! Take up a hobby. I recommend journalism."

Watch Jon Stewart rail against Trump and the media on the "Late Show" below: