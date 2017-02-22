Joe Scarborough tells Stephen Colbert Trump's presidency so far is 'scary as hell'

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough offered a blistering assessment of President Donald Trump's administration on "The Late Show," and called out Republicans.

Joe Scarborough, cohost of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," appeared on Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" on Tuesday night and offered a blistering assessment of Donald Trump's presidency so far.

Scarborough said he was alarmed by some of the people Trump has chosed to surround himself with in his administration, especially Stephen Miller, a senior adviser who said the president's power "will not be questioned."

"I'm sorry, that's a little frightening. Actually that's very frightening. That's scary as hell," Scarborough told Colbert.

Colbert also brought up the fact that Scarborough's cohost, Mika Brzezinski, banned Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway from the show.

“It got to a point where Kellyanne would keep coming out and everything she said was disproven five minutes later,” Scarborough said. “And it wasn’t disproven by a fact-checker — it was somebody else in the administration who would come out and actually say, ‘Well, actually, no, that’s not true.’”

Colbert said he had another "quicker way" of framing Conway's quotes.

"She just lied," Colbert said of Conway.

Scarborough urged Republicans in Congress to keep Trump honest, saying that after his presidency, the party's politicians will be "judged for the next 50 years on how they respond to the challenges of today."

Watch Joe Scarborough's interview with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" below:

