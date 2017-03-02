INSIDE 'JEOPARDY!' — We spent a day on the set with Alex Trebek

  • Published:

CULVER CITY, CaliforniaWe recently spent a day on the set of the iconic TV game show "Jeopardy!" target="_blank"

Alex Trebek joined the show as its host in 1984. He and his staff invited Business Insider to be a fly on the wall during one of the show's production days. "Jeopardy!" is filmed on a soundstage at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Trebek, 76, said the show is a "well-oiled machine," staffed with loyal writers, producers, researchers, and stage crew, many of whom have been with the show for decades. Five episodes are taped a day, two days a week, three weeks a month.

Trebek reportedly earns an annual salary of $10 million, but a representative from "Jeopardy!" would not confirm this.

