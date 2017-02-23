Hollywood’s biggest night, the Academy Awards ceremony, goes down on Sunday. After months of talk about the movies lining up to be the frontrunners and millions of dollars spent by studios to campaign for them, we will finally get some closure.

“La La Land” leads the field with a record-tying 14 nominations, and we expect it to take home many of those Oscars. However, there are titles like “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures” that could play spoilers.

Then there’s the best actor category, which is shaping up to be one of the night’s most interesting toss-ups, as the prize will either go to Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea” or Denzel Washington for “Fences.”

Here are our predictions of who will win the 2017 Oscars and who could win:

The Academy Awards air on ABC Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT.

Best original score

What will win: “La La Land”

Get ready — it’s likely this title will get called a lot on Oscar night. And it’s difficult to see a beloved musical walk away without being recognized for its score.

What could win: "Moonlight"

If there is a spoiler (that applies for the movie not just counting this category but in the entire evening) it’s the moving strings in “Moonlight.”

Best original song

What will win: “City of Stars” (“La La Land”)

Again, it’s the music that’s the backbone of “La La Land,” and this is a main piece.



What could win: “How Far I’ll Go” (“Moana”)

If Academy voters are feeling in a history-setting mood, they may go with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s song. The win would make the “Hamilton” star the youngest person ever to win the famed EGOT.

Best editing

What will win: “Arrival”

Editing is important in every movie, but the use of it to deliver the powerful ending in “Arrival” should be recognized.



What could win: “Moonlight”

Used as a way to jump us forward in time with the blink of an eye, the editing in “Moonlight” is also top-notch.

Best visual effects

What will win: “The Jungle Book”

You can make a case for any of the nominees in this category, but seeing as Disney’s live-action reboot of the classic cartoon could never have worked without visual effects, this could give “The Jungle Book” the edge.



What could win: “Doctor Strange”

However, the most visually dazzling movie of 2016 is this Marvel title.

Best documentary

What will win: “O.J.: Made in America”

There’s really no other documentary that is worthy of the award. Its attention to detail and storytelling help make it a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.



What could win: “13th”

Director Ava DuVernay has a lot of friends in the Academy, so she could steal a win for the Netflix doc.

Best cinematography

What will win: “Arrival”

Bradford Young’s eye really gave this sci-fi movie something that most in the genre can’t pull off.



What could win: “Moonlight”

Filled with lush imagery, this one is also in the hunt for the prize.

Best animated feature

What will win: “Zootopia”

Disney’s mix of classic fun and a look at race and class is something that doesn’t come around often.



What could win: “The Red Turtle”

Hailed as one of the best movies of 2016, a story with no dialogue about a castaway living on a deserted island filled with turtles, crabs, and birds should not be counted out.

Best adapted screenplay

What will win: “Moonlight”

A big reason this powerful story looking at a man's life from childhood to adulthood is getting Oscar attention is its perfectly written script.



What could win: "Hidden Figures"

It’s the biggest crowd-pleaser out of all the Oscar nominees, and it could score an upset win.

Best original screenplay

What will win: “Manchester by the Sea”

Writer and director Kenneth Longergan’s script is compact but delivers when it needs to.



What could win: “Hell or High Water”

Personally, I think this is the best-written movie of 2016, but the Oscar buzz around “Manchester” could power its win (I hope I’m wrong).

Best supporting actress

Who will win: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Playing the wife who holds together a family filled with turmoil, Viola Davis gives a career-defining performance.



Who could win: Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

It would be a shock if Davis doesn’t get the win, but “Hidden Figures” has been shocking everyone for months with its runaway success.

Best supporting actor

Who will win: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Ali playing a man trying to get a troubled kid on the straight and narrow is just a glimpse at the talents he will show us in future roles.



Who could win: Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

It’s the best performance by Bridges in years and gives the movie that added kick to make it not just a by-the-numbers bank-robber movie.

Best actress

Who will win: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

It’s Emma’s year, honestly.



Who could win: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

It would be one of the biggest upsets in Oscar history, but Huppert has had quite a year, too.

Best actor

Who will win: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

This is another tight one. Affleck has been the favorite all award season, but ...



Who could win: Denzel Washington, “Fences”

... With some late-season wins under his belt, Washington has a good chance of winning.

Best director

Who will win: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

The incredible vision and execution of the movie will give Chazelle the win.



Who could win: Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Jenkins and the movie have their loyal followers. It’s possible he gets it.

Best picture

What will win: “La La Land”

The best-director win usually dictates who gets the ultimate prize. I’m going with the frontrunner.



What could win: “Moonlight”

With the #OscarsSoWhite controversy of previous years, the “Moonlight” win would be validation, but hopefully if it does win, it will be remembered more for its art than the current issues surrounding the business.