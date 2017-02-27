Here’s why flights take longer than they did 50 years ago

  • Published:
Airlines fly planes slower today than they did in the past, making it take longer to get to your destination. Here's why.
Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Top 3

1 Mark Zuckerberg Facebook founder is not petty, he is a savagebullet
2 The 89th Academy Awards 'Moonlight' just won best picture in a huge...bullet
3 Controversial Oscars Rejection The unbelievable story of why Marlon...bullet

Lifestyle

From left, "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz, actor Warren Beatty, and host Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars.
The 'hero' 'La La Land' producer who gave the best picture Oscar to 'Moonlight' says the moment was 'weird'
Jimmy Kimmel Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel was paid a shockingly small amount to host the chaotic Oscars
null
The 7 biggest award-show fails of all time
null
RANKED: The 10 most talked-about moments of the 2017 Oscars