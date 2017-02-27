Here are all the winners of the 2017 Oscars

The 89th Academy Awards are taking place Sunday night, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. Critical darlings and hits including "La La Land," "Moonlight," and "Hidden Figures" are vying to take the top honors in Hollywood.

Below are all the Oscar winners from the live telecast, which we'll update as the show goes on:

Best Documentary Feature

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life, Animated"

"O.J.: Made in America" - WINNER

"13th"

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight" - WINNER

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Sound Editing

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Arrival" - WINNER

"Deepwater Horizon"

"La La Land"

"Sully"

Best Makeup and Hair

"A Man Called Ove"

"Star Trek Beyond"

"Suicide Squad" - WINNER

Best Costume Design

"Allied"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" - WINNER

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"Jackie"

"La La Land"

Best Original Screenplay

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"The Lobster"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"20th Century Women"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Production Design

"Arrival"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"La La Land"

"Passengers"

Best Cinematography

"Arrival"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

Best Editing

"La La Land"

"Moonlight"

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

Best Sound Mixing

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"13 Hours"

Best Visual Effects

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Best Animated Short

"Blind Vaysha"

"Borrowed Time"

"Pearl"

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"

"Piper"

Best Animated Feature

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

Best Documentary Short Subject

"Extremis"

"4.1 Miles"

"Joe's Violin"

"Watani: My Homeland"

"The White Helmets"

Best Foreign Language Film

"A Man Called Ove"

"Land of Mine"

"Tanna"

"The Salesman"

"Toni Erdmann"

Best Original Song

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," "La La Land"

"Can't Stop the Feeling," "Trolls"

"City of Stars," "La La Land"

"The Empty Chair," "Jim: The James Foley Story"

"How Far I'll Go," "Moana"

Best Original Score

"Jackie"

"Passengers"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Best Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best Lead Actor

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Best Picture

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"