FX proved it has nothing but love for prolific producer Ryan Murphy on Tuesday by renewing his anthology series, "Feud," before it has even aired an episode.

The network gave the show a 10-episode order for a second season and announced its very revealing title: "Feud: Charles and Diana."

The newly greenlit season two will follow the turbulent marriage of Britain's Prince Charles and his ex-wife, the late Princess Diana. It's scheduled to air in 2018

The first eight-episode season of the anthology show, " rel="noFollow"Feud: Bette and Joan," chronicles Joan Crawford and Bette Davis' notorious rivalry behind the scenes of their 1962 film "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" It premieres Sunday, March 5, at 10 p.m.

"Feud" is the latest from Murphy for FX, after popular and critically acclaimed series "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story," the latter of which followed the murder trial of O.J. Simpson in its first season.