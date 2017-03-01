Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly considering a presidential run in 2020

Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly strongly considering a 2020 presidential run.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Iger has been looking into the prospect of jumping from entertainment to politics at the urging of friends.

The insiders also told THR that Iger has sought out the guidance of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Like Iger, Bloomberg has roots outside of public service — he founded the Bloomberg financial services company and cable news network. And Bloomberg took on the mayoral role without previously serving in an elected office.

Having served as Disney CEO since Michael Eisner's departure in 2005, Iger's contract expires in June 2018. That would make for a good time to break from the entertainment goliath and begin campaigning for the 2020 election. But last April, he told financial analysts that he would be "open" to continuing as CEO after his current contract is up.

When THR spoke with Iger last June, he said that "a lot of people — a lot — have urged me to seek political office." At the time, he denied considering a run for California governor or senator. The prospect of a White House run wasn't addressed.

Though Iger hasn't served in a public office, he does have well-placed relationships within the Democratic Party, according to THR. Former Vice President Al Gore has referred to Iger as one of his closest friends. They both serve on Apple's board of directors.

And while Ronald Reagan made the jump into politics after a career in acting and serving as California governor, President Donald Trump has proven one can make the jump from entertainment and business to the country's highest elected position without any previous political experience.

The report of Iger's potential presidential run follows recent news that former talk show host, OWN Network founder, and Oscar-nominated actress Oprah Winfrey has considered her own presidential run.