Check out all of the stuff I put in the bed of a Ford Super Duty pickup (F)

  • Published:

Ford was kind enough to let me borrow a 2017 F-250 Super Duty 4x4 Crew Cab, with a mighty 6.7-liter diesel V8 engine. But I had a hard time filling the truck.

Big! Truck! play

Big! Truck!

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

Last year, Ford completely redesigned its exceptionally popular Super Duty pickup for the first time in two decades. I wrote about how that was a big risk for the automaker, but then it occurred to me that although I was familiar with the legendary F-150 pickup, I had never spent any time with a Super Duty.

Ford was then kind enough to let me borrow a 2017 F-250 Super Duty 4x4 Crew Cab Platinum, with a mighty 6.7-liter diesel V8 engine. And a gigantic bed just crying out to be filled.

This was easily the largest vehicle we've ever tested at Business Insider, outdoing even the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

As it turned out, it was a real challenge to find anything to put in the bed. Most of what I had around my house just didn't seem to cut it:

It wasn't too tough to fill up the bed of the F-150 when I tried it out.

It wasn't too tough to fill up the bed of the F-150 when I tried it out. play

It wasn't too tough to fill up the bed of the F-150 when I tried it out.

(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)


But the F-250 Super Duty is just ... so ... large. This was going to be tough. So I tried a few things.

But the F-250 Super Duty is just ... so ... large. This was going to be tough. So I tried a few things. play

But the F-250 Super Duty is just ... so ... large. This was going to be tough. So I tried a few things.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Conveniently, Ford has installed the same retractable step on the Super Duty as on the F-150. Here's what I put in the back of this beast.

Conveniently, Ford has installed the same retractable step on the Super Duty as on the F-150. Here's what I put in the back of this beast. play

Conveniently, Ford has installed the same retractable step on the Super Duty as on the F-150. Here's what I put in the back of this beast.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


A first grader.

A first grader. play

A first grader.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


A case of wine.

A case of wine. play

A case of wine.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The Ford GT supercar.

The Ford GT supercar. play

The Ford GT supercar.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Here it is up close.

Here it is up close. play

Here it is up close.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


A delicious cup of coffee.

A delicious cup of coffee. play

A delicious cup of coffee.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


One shoe.

One shoe. play

One shoe.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


A guitar.

A guitar. play

A guitar.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


A regulation cricket ball.

A regulation cricket ball. play

A regulation cricket ball.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Up close. Don't ask me why I have one of these. It's a LONG story.

Up close. Don't ask me why I have one of these. It's a LONG story. play

Up close. Don't ask me why I have one of these. It's a LONG story.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The "Collected Poems" of Dylan Thomas.

The "Collected Poems" of Dylan Thomas. play

The "Collected Poems" of Dylan Thomas.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Lovely reading.

Lovely reading. play

Lovely reading.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Led Zeppelin's first album. Rock!

Led Zeppelin's first album. Rock! play

Led Zeppelin's first album. Rock!

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


OK, you get the idea. This bed on this thing is big. This is a pickup that needs to be able to tote enough hay to feed a herd of cattle, so my suburban-dad needs weren't really going to cut it. Although I did go to Ikea to buy a flat-pack dresser. I could have bought four and still had room.

OK, you get the idea. This bed on this thing is big. This is a pickup that needs to be able to tote enough hay to feed a herd of cattle, so my suburban-dad needs weren't really going to cut it. Although I did go to Ikea to buy a flat-pack dresser. I could have bought four and still had room. play

OK, you get the idea. This bed on this thing is big. This is a pickup that needs to be able to tote enough hay to feed a herd of cattle, so my suburban-dad needs weren't really going to cut it. Although I did go to Ikea to buy a flat-pack dresser. I could have bought four and still had room.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


What a truck!

What a truck! play

What a truck!

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

Read the review.



Top 3

1 Video shows Harrison Ford mistakenly landing his private plane just...bullet
2 Joe Scarborough tells Stephen Colbert that Trump's presidency so far...bullet
3 A psychologist explains how important sex is in a relationshipbullet

Lifestyle

null
This $35 million NYC penthouse is located inside a clock tower
null
This $41K plane ticket comes with a shower, bed, and butler service
null
How 'Split' pulled off its incredible twist ending — and where it goes next
null
Bill Maher fires back at journalist who's protesting his show over Milo Yiannopoulos booking