Check out all of the stuff I put in the bed of a Ford Super Duty pickup (F)

Last year, Ford completely redesigned its exceptionally popular Super Duty pickup for the first time in two decades. I wrote about how that was a big risk for the automaker, but then it occurred to me that although I was familiar with the legendary F-150 pickup, I had never spent any time with a Super Duty.

Ford was then kind enough to let me borrow a 2017 F-250 Super Duty 4x4 Crew Cab Platinum, with a mighty 6.7-liter diesel V8 engine. And a gigantic bed just crying out to be filled.

This was easily the largest vehicle we've ever tested at Business Insider, outdoing even the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

As it turned out, it was a real challenge to find anything to put in the bed. Most of what I had around my house just didn't seem to cut it:

It wasn't too tough to fill up the bed of the F-150 when I tried it out.

But the F-250 Super Duty is just ... so ... large. This was going to be tough. So I tried a few things.

Conveniently, Ford has installed the same retractable step on the Super Duty as on the F-150. Here's what I put in the back of this beast.

A first grader.

A case of wine.

The Ford GT supercar.

Here it is up close.

A delicious cup of coffee.

One shoe.

A guitar.

A regulation cricket ball.

Up close. Don't ask me why I have one of these. It's a LONG story.

The "Collected Poems" of Dylan Thomas.

Lovely reading.

Led Zeppelin's first album. Rock!

OK, you get the idea. This bed on this thing is big. This is a pickup that needs to be able to tote enough hay to feed a herd of cattle, so my suburban-dad needs weren't really going to cut it. Although I did go to Ikea to buy a flat-pack dresser. I could have bought four and still had room.

What a truck!

