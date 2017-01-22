Celine Dion No one wants to buy singer's lavish Florida mansion, which has gotten $34 million in price chops since 2013

The singer had previously lowered the price to $45.5 million after her husband, René Angélil, died last year.

Celine Dion is looking to offload her Jupiter Island mansion. play

Celine Dion is looking to offload her Jupiter Island mansion.

(Sotheby's International Realty and AP/Jordan Strauss)

Another year, another price chop for Celine Dion's extravagant Jupiter Island property.

The price for the lavish house now stands at $38.5 million after a series of price chops over the last four years, according to The Wall Street Journal. It was originally asking $72.5 million in 2013.

Dion and her late husband bought the lot for $12.5 million in 2005 and the adjacent mansion for $7 million in 2008. They then razed the existing home to build the current spread.

The 5.5-acre property has views of the Atlantic Ocean, a four-bedroom guesthouse, a simulated golf range, pool house, and three separate pools. The main residence alone measures close to 10,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and a custom-designed walk-in closet. That closet even has an automated rack for clothing, as well as an automated carousel for shoes.

Dion is selling the property because she spends most of her time in Las Vegas, where her residency at Caesars Palace will continue until 2019, according to the WSJ.

Cristina Condon of Sotheby’s International Realty now has the listing.

Welcome to Celine Dion's 5.5-acre compound on Jupiter Island in Florida.

The singer is selling the property for $38.5 million.

She and her late husband custom-designed the property themselves after buying two lots and razing one of the existing homes.

There are three pools on the property and gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The main house has over 10,000 square feet of space.

There are two kitchens in the main home. This one connects to a nearby eating nook.

And here's the so-called butler's kitchen with plenty of storage space.

There are lots of plush seating areas throughout the home.

The bottom floor has floor-to-ceiling windows to let in lots of natural light.

The dining room alone can easily fit a party of eight.

But the most spectacular room is the master bedroom.

It has its own private balcony and views of the Atlantic. There's even a flat-screen TV in the ceiling so that the view remains unobstructed.

Nearby is the master bathroom, which has a glass shower and an opulent bathtub.

But the best part of the master suite is the custom-designed closet. It has a rotating clothing rack and shoe carousel.

The guest bedrooms aren't too shabby, either.

Outside, there are lots of places to lounge, like near a cozy fire out on this veranda.

Or you can relax in the shade of the pool house after your dip in the pool.

The main pool even has a fire pit that juts into the water so bathers can easily jump out and sunbathe.

Or you could always enjoy the view from the deck.

The view really is spectacular.

Here's one last look at Dion's Florida home.

