Arnold Schwarzenegger is leaving 'The Apprentice' because of the show's 'baggage'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has told NBC he's ending his hosting duties on "The Celebrity Apprentice" after only one season of taking over from Donald Trump.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has told NBC he's leaving "The Celebrity Apprentice" after only his one season hosting the show, according to a New York Times reporter.

In the statement from Schwarzenegger posted by New York Times TV reporter John Koblin, the actor says that he "loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett." He goes on to praise the celebrity stars and crew, and says he would like to work with them "again on a show that doesn't have this baggage."

The "baggage" he's referring to is almost certainly the fact that "The Celebrity Apprentice," an offshoot of the original "The Apprentice," was previously hosted by President Donald Trump.

"The Apprentice" has seen its ratings sink since Schwarzenegger took over hosting duties from Trump for the new season. Trump has also mocked the lowered viewership, saying the movie star-turned-reality host got "destroyed."

