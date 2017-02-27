All the looks from the 2017 Oscars red carpet

Hollywood's finest came out for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Stars on the red carpet include Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Williams, Janelle Monáe (it's her first Oscars), Ryan Gosling, and Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel.
Silver, gold, and white gowns turned out to be one of the biggest trends of the night.
See the best looks from actors and celebrities:
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones (Getty/Frazer Harrison)
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan (Getty/Frazer Harrison)
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson (Getty Images)
Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen (Getty/Frazer Harrison)
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed (Getty Images)
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld (Getty/Frazer Harrison)
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer (Getty Images)
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso (Getty Images)
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga (Getty Images)
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend
Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend (Getty Images)
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst (Getty Images)
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann (Getty Images)
Ava DuvVernay
Ava DuvVernay (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Dev Patel and Anita Patel
Dev Patel and Anita Patel (Getty Images)
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (Getty Images)
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae (Getty Images)
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams (Getty Images)
Scarlet Johansson
Scarlet Johansson (Getty Images)