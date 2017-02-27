All the looks from the 2017 Oscars red carpet

  Published:

Hollywood's finest are out for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night in Los Angeles, including Michelle Williams and Justin Timberlake.

(Getty Images)

Hollywood's finest came out for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stars on the red carpet include Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Williams, Janelle Monáe (it's her first Oscars), Ryan Gosling, and Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel.

Silver, gold, and white gowns turned out to be one of the biggest trends of the night.

See the best looks from actors and celebrities:

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones

(Getty/Frazer Harrison)


Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)


Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan

(Getty/Frazer Harrison)


Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

(Getty Images)


Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen

(Getty/Frazer Harrison)


Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed

(Getty Images)


Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

(Getty/Frazer Harrison)


Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)


Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer

(Getty Images)


Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

(Getty Images)


Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga

(Getty Images)


Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)


Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend

(Getty Images)


Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst

(Getty Images)


Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

(Getty Images)


Ava DuvVernay

Ava DuvVernay

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)


Dev Patel and Anita Patel

Dev Patel and Anita Patel

(Getty Images)


Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

(Getty Images)


Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

(Getty Images)


Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams

(Getty Images)


Scarlet Johansson

Scarlet Johansson

(Getty Images)


