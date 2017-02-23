Pulse.ng logo
Go
News
Politics
Local
Health
World
Business
Gist
Celebs
Music
Buzz
New Music
Music Videos
Mixtapes
Reviews
Movies
Lifestyle
Fashion
Beauty
Wellness
Weddings
Relationships
Arts & Culture
Food, Drinks & Travel
Men's Health
Women's Health
P Promos
Horoscope
Events
Sports
Football
Tennis
Athletics
Boxing
Rugby
SportyBet
Communities
Student Pulse
Pulse Religion
Pulse Tech
Hot! Pulse
Pulse Comedy
Viral Pulse
Pulse Traffic
Pulse Cars
Pulse Real Estate
Pulse Books
Pulse Entrepreneurship
Pulse Bloggers
Pulse Podcasts
Business Insider
Finance
Lifestyle
Politics
Sports
Strategy
Tech
A psychologist explains how important sex is in a relationship
Published:
2 minutes ago
Eames Yates
Print
eMail
Tweet
Follow BI Video:
On Twitter
Tweet
Top 3
1
Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's Sweden comment with fake tribute
2
The most popular TV shows based on how much money you make
3
Video shows Harrison Ford mistakenly landing his private plane just...
Lifestyle
TERRY CREWS: 'Idiocracy' is so prophetic 'it actually scares people'
This $35 million NYC penthouse is located inside a clock tower
Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro's long-awaited new gangster movie is headed to Netflix
Joe Scarborough tells Stephen Colbert that Trump's presidency so far is 'scary as hell'
Pulse.ng – News and Entertainment
Pulse NG is Nigeria's new media network. 24/7 live news & videos, entertainment, sports, lifestyle, celebrities & more.
© 2017 Pulse.ng
Home
News
Gist
Celebrities
Music
Movies
Lifestyle
Events
Sports
Communities
About Us
About
Terms And Conditions
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Google+
Youtube
Pinterest