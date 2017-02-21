A-list stars demand that Daisy Ridley give them 'Star Wars' spoilers in hilarious video

  • Published:

Josh Gad calls on Chris Pratt, Penélope Cruz, Bryce Dallas Howard, and "The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams to question Daisy Ridley.

Daisy Ridley prepares for Josh Gad's latest "Star Wars" questioning. play

Daisy Ridley prepares for Josh Gad's latest "Star Wars" questioning.

(Instagram/@joshgad)

If you follow actor Josh Gad on Instagram you have been getting numerous entertaining videos recently of him attempting to get "Star Wars" spoilers out of Daisy Ridley, as the two are currently shooting the reboot of "Murder on the Orient Express."

But his latest is his most ambitious yet. He invites Ridley (who plays Rey in the "Star Wars" saga) into his living room to find it filled with Hollywood A-listers who also want Ridley to dish "Star Wars" secrets.

Those in on it include Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, their "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow (who will direct "Star Wars: Episode IX"), as well as "Orient Express" costars Penélope Cruz, Leslie Odom Jr. (of "Hamilton" fame), and Lucy Boynton.

Though the most important question comes from Ridley's old "The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams, who really hopes Luke Skywalker has some lines in "The Last Jedi."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Top 3

1 Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's Sweden comment with fake tributebullet
2 Trump just used Boeing's new global airliner to attack globalization (BA)bullet
3 Ankara Why the African print remains the coolestbullet

Lifestyle

null
Seth Meyers blasts Trump's Sweden snafu: He's 'making up his own fake stories'
null
This personalized watercraft glides above the water
 
Passion for Wildlife Kenyan man with a heart of Gold ferries 3000 litres of water everyday to drought stricken wild animals of Tsavo
"The Lego Batman Movie."
'Lego Batman' and 'Fifty Shades' power the holiday box office as 'Great Wall' fails