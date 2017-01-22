2017 The 22 most exciting new shows of the year you have to see

As the movie business continues to favor blockbusters and established film franchises, talented people are running to television. For the most part, viewers are reaping the benefits.

An FX study estimates that the amount of original scripted shows will reach 500 in 2017 – up from 455 in 2016. It's really becoming impossible for any person to keep up with all the most exciting shows coming down the pike.

But don't worry, here's a list of the shows we believe deserve your attention. It's nearly three dozen of the most exciting series slated to premiere in 2017. We're not saying these will be the most critically acclaimed shows of the year, we're just pointing out the ones that will get people talking.

From Starz's "American Gods" to NBC's "Midnight, Texas," and HBO's "Young Pope," here are the 22 upcoming new shows we're most excited about in 2017:

"The New Celebrity Apprentice" (NBC), Currently airing

There are two major reasons to tune in to NBC's new iteration of "Celebrity Apprentice." Is Arnold Schwarzenegger as entertaining as Donald Trump? And then there's the action star and former California governor's version of "You're fired."







"Emerald City" (NBC), Currently airing

For today's viewers, NBC's remake of the classic "Wizard of Oz" story is decidedly more edgy and sexier than the original. The basic tenets of the story are all there, but it has a diverse cast, a much more epic scope, and takes place in a violent period for the magical land. Director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar ("Mirror Mirror," "The Cell") serves as an executive producer and directs the series.







"Taboo" (FX), Currently airing

Oscar nominee Tom Hardy, who was in "The Revenant" and "Mad Max: Fury Road" last year, rides the line between London gentleman and savage as James on the FX event series, "Taboo." It's 1814, and he's returning to London after 10 years in Africa. Believed dead by those who knew him, James returns to protect his father's legacy against his enemies, and finds himself in a face-off against the most powerful trading firm of the time, the East India Company.

"Blade Runner" director Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer.







"Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events" (Netflix), Now streaming

Based on the best-selling novels by Daniel Handler, the show stars Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, who mistakenly becomes the guardian to three young children after their parents die in a fire. He hatches a plan to steal their inheritances and must don a seemingly endless array of disguises to do so.

Handler and Harris serve as executive producers alongside Barry Sonnenfeld, who produced the movies "Men in Black" and "The Addams Family."







"The Young Pope" (HBO), Premieres January 15

"The Young Pope" stars Jude Law as the young and charming, Lenny Belardo, aka Pius XIII, the first American Pope in history. He uses all of his assets to serve his followers as he strives to find God for himself and them.

It's directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the Oscar and Golden Globe winner for “The Great Beauty."







"Riverdale" (CW), Premieres January 26

"Riverdale" is like a cross between the "Archie" comics and "Twin Peaks. It's dark, eerie, and circles around the lives of the "Archie" crew. There's definitely some dark secret and strange things bubbling beneath the small town's wholesome appearance.

It also comes from mega-producer Greg Berlanti, the guy behind CW hits "Supergirl," "The Flash," and "Arrow."







"Z: The Beginning of Everything" (Amazon), Premieres January 27

If it's true that behind every great man is a great woman, then for writer F. Scott Fitzgerald it would be his wife, Zelda. Theirs was one one of the most legendary love stories of all time. This series zeroes in on Zelda, played by Christina Ricci, and F. Scott's (David Hoflin) meeting in 1918, through their tumultuous relationship, and rise to celebrity. Zelda's life ended in tragedy, but it sure looks like she had a lot of fun before all that.







"Powerless" (NBC), Premieres February 2

"Powerless" is the first comedy series set in the DC Comics universe. It revolves around an insurance company specializing in covering regular-people against the damage caused by crime-fighting superheroes.







"Santa Clarita Diet" (Netflix), Premieres February 3

"Santa Clarita Diet" stars the adorable Drew Barrymore as Sheila, a wife and mother living in the Los Angeles-adjacent community of Santa Clarita. In a rut, she goes off the rails and hilarity ensues. Timothy Olyphant also stars as Sheila's similarly discontented husband, Joel.







"24: Legacy" (Fox), Premieres February 5

With a similar "real-time" countdown to "24," "Legacy" follows agent Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins) who returns from abroad only to realize danger has followed him back. While trying to stave off the people hunting him down, Eric has to stop the biggest terrorist attack on US soil.







"Legion" (FX), Premieres February 8

From "Fargo" executive producer Noah Hawley, "Legion" is a new Marvel series. It follows David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals. It'll be a struggle, but he'll realize he's not a normal guy, nor is he crazy.







"The Good Fight" (CBS All Access), Premieres February 19

Fans of "The Good Wife" will definitely want to check out the spinoff, "The Good Fight." CBS knew this and made it one of the first original series for its streaming service, CBS All Access.

The show picks up one year after the events of “The Good Wife” finale. After an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia (Rose Leslie) and wipes out her mentor Diane Lockhart’s (Christine Baranski) savings, they're forced out of Lockhart & Lee and then join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at a new Chicago law firm.







"Big Little Lies" (HBO), Premieres February 19

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book of the same name, "Big Little Lies" follows three mothers (played by talented actresses Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Nicole Kidman) whose seemingly perfect lives begin to unravel with deadly consequences.

The big names don't end with its casting. "Big Little Lies" is directed by "Dallas Buyers Club" helmer Jean-Marc Vallée, it's penned by "Ally McBeal" writer David E. Kelley, and Barbara Hall ("Madam Secretary," "Homeland") serves as an executive producer.







"Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX), Premieres March 5

From "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story" producer Ryan Murphy, FX's anthology series "Feud" explores history's most epic conflicts. The first season stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as battling Hollywood divas Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively, and how they came together for the cult film, "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?"







"Marvel's Iron Fist" (Netflix), March 17

"Iron Fist" is the fourth and final series by Netflix leading up to its "Defender" series.

On "Iron Fist," Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City after having gone missing for 15 years. He's back to reclaim his family company, but he has to choose between his familial obligations and his duties as the Iron Fist when a dangerous threat arrives.







"Prison Break" (Fox), Premieres April 4

"Prison Break" creator Paul Scheuring and stars Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell have signed on to return for fox's revival. The sequel will continue after season-four and totally disregard the straight-to-video movie that killed off Miller’s character, Michael Scofield.







"Twin Peaks" (Showtime), Premieres May 21

Production on Showtime's "Twin Peaks" revival has been its own strange drama. Originally set for 2016 (which marked the 25th anniversary of its finale), the series is now slated for 2017. After money conflicts with creator David Lynch were resolved, the show seems on track now.

Kyle MacLachlan is reprising his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. Many others from the original series are expected to return, including Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer, in addition to a bunch of new cast members in new roles.







"Star Trek: Discovery" (CBS All Access), Premiere TBA

CBS All Access has been keeping details of the first "Star Trek" TV series in 11 years under wraps. It's currently casting, so there isn't a lot to share right now. We know that it takes place about a century after "Star Trek: Enterprise" (which was a prequel) and a decade before the original series featuring Captain Kirk's crew.

So far, the cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green as Lt. Cmdr. Rainsford, the series lead; Doug Jones as Lt. Saru, a Starfleet Science Officer; Anthony Rapp as Lt. Stamets, an astromycologist, fungus expert, and Starfleet Science Officer; Michelle Yeoh as Starfleet captain Georgiou; and Chris Obi, Shazad Latif, and Mary Chieffo as the Klingons.







"American Gods" (Starz), Premiere TBA

This adaption of the novel by Neil Gaiman features a war between the traditional gods of mythological roots and new gods born of society’s modern love of money, technology, media, celebrity, and drugs. It follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), an ex-con who becomes the bodyguard to Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), a conman who in reality is one of the older gods. The series boasts Bryan Fuller and Michael Green as executive producers, writers, and its showrunners.







"Mindhunter" (Netflix), Premiere TBA

This David Fincher ("Fight Club," "Alien 3") series is based on the 1996 book "Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" by John Douglas and Mark Olshanker. Though details on the show are scant, it reportedly follows two FBI agents who interview former serial killers to aid in solving current murder cases.

"Mindhunter" stars "Blue Blood" actor Holt McCallany, "Fringe" star Anna Torv, and "Looking" star Jonathan Groff.







"Marvel's The Inhumans" (ABC), Premiere TBA

The third time's the charm? Possibly, Marvel and ABC overestimated the audience for shows primarily about humans doing heroic things. "Agent Carter" was canceled and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." ratings are tanking.

For a change, ABC's upcoming "Inhumans" series is about a race of super-humans. We're always willing to give superheros a chance.







"Midnight, Texas" (NBC), Premiere TBA

Fans of HBO's "True Blood" should be excited about NBC's "Midnight, Texas." Based on the novels by "True Blood" author Charlaine Harris, this series also revolves around a town known for being a safe haven for people who feel different – both immortal and human.





