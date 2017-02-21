Walmart beats as online sales continue to surge (WMT)

Walmart's fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates as online sales continued to surge.

The world's largest retailer announced adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, edging out the $1.29 that was expected. Revenue, excluding currency, ticked up 3.0% to $133.6 billion.

Comparable-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, jumped 1.8%, easily surpassing the 1.3% gain that analysts were anticipating.

"We had a very solid fourth quarter with U.S. comp sales growth of 1.8 percent and U.S. e-commerce GMV growth of 36 percent," Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said in the earnings release.

Walmart expects to earn $0.90 to $1.00 per share during the first quarter of 2017. The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.51 per share from $0.50 per share.

Shares of Walmart are up 2.3% ahead of the opening bell.