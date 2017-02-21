Walmart beats as online sales continue to surge (WMT)

  • Published:

Walmart raised its dividend.

Rob Walton, Walmart chairman of the Board of Directors, poses with Walmart eCommerce employees at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. play

Rob Walton, Walmart chairman of the Board of Directors, poses with Walmart eCommerce employees at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014.

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

Walmart's fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates as online sales continued to surge.

The world's largest retailer announced adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, edging out the $1.29 that was expected. Revenue, excluding currency, ticked up 3.0% to $133.6 billion.

Comparable-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, jumped 1.8%, easily surpassing the 1.3% gain that analysts were anticipating.

"We had a very solid fourth quarter with U.S. comp sales growth of 1.8 percent and U.S. e-commerce GMV growth of 36 percent," Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said in the earnings release.

Walmart expects to earn $0.90 to $1.00 per share during the first quarter of 2017. The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.51 per share from $0.50 per share.

Shares of Walmart are up 2.3% ahead of the opening bell.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

