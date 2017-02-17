US oil rig count climbs for 5th straight week

  • Published:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil — the US benchmark — was on pace to close down for the first week in five ahead of the rig-count release.

Image
  • oil rig
    oil rig   
  • null
    null   
oil rig play

oil rig

(REUTERS/Balazs Koranyi)

The US oil rig count increased by six this week to 597, according to Baker Hughes.

The gas rig count rose four to 153. One miscellaneous rig remained in use, taking the total rig count up by 10 to 751.

The tally of oil rigs, which plunged with oil prices in 2014, rose by eight last week. The count is more than 80% above the low reached in May 2016.

US oil production remained steady even after the rig count began to fall, declining by only about 12% from the top to the bottom, according to Societe Generale. Oil watchers continue to wait and see whether US production hampers efforts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-members to reduce their output.

null play

null

(Andy Kiersz/Business Insider)

West Texas Intermediate crude oil — the US benchmark — was on pace to close lower for the first week in five after the rig-count release.

Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 Snap is seeking a valuation of $22 billion — here's how it plans to...bullet
3 Trump thinks Wall Street regulations are killing America and only...bullet

Finance

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders pose with likenesses of Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett, left, and vice chairman Charlie Munger at the shareholders' shopping day in Omaha, Nebraska.
Meet the bankers working on a potential nearly $250 billion megamerger
null
What you need to know on Wall Street right now
null
The Brazilian billionaire who bought Heinz and Burger King is trying to strike a ~$250 billion deal
Donald Trump
Trump's border tax will hurt the economy but not the way people fear