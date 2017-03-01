US manufacturing activity surges to a three-year high in February

US manufacturing expanded more than expected in February, according to the Institute of Supply Management.

The monthly purchasing manager's index jumped to 57.7, the highest since December 2014 and more than economists' forecast for 56.2.

According to ISM, orders rose at the fastest pace since February 2013.

Markit Economics' monthly PMI was 54.2, lower than economists' forecast for 54.5 according to Bloomberg.

"Growth is being driven by robust domestic demand, stemming in turn from buoyant consumers and increased investment spending by the energy sector in particular," said Chris Williamson, the chief business economist at IHS Markit.

"Manufacturing is far from booming, however, as the strong dollar means near-stagnant exports continue to act as a drag on growth," he added.

"Incoming data suggest this index may have increased further in February, consistent with the further improvement seen in manufacturing indexes from other surveys," said Nomura economists in a preview.

"The headline indexes from the Philly Fed and Empire State surveys were up strongly in February, with broad-based improvement in details, suggesting healthy activity in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, financing conditions remained favorable for this sector as the corporate credit spread narrowed further in February."

