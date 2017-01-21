Trump 'We must take advantage of the estimated $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves'

Shortly after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the White House posted the administration's "America First Energy Plan" on its website.

While the plan lacks specifics about implementation, it lays out a foundation for US energy policy for at least the next four years.

Key highlights from the plan include:

Eliminating "harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the US rule," which would increase American wages by more than $30 billion over the next seven years, according to the administration.

Embracing US shale and gas and taking advantage of "the estimated $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves." US shale has finally become cash flow neutral after years of living on debt.

Having a commitment to clean coal technology. States like West Virginia and Pennsylvania have been devastated by the collapse of the coal industry.

Eliminating US dependence on "the OPEC cartel and any nations hostile to our interests." While the US has eliminated a good portion of its foreign dependence, it still imports 9.4 million barrels a day, according to 2015 data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Protecting our environment.

Here's the whole plan:

"Energy is an essential part of American life and a staple of the world economy. The Trump Administration is committed to energy policies that lower costs for hardworking Americans and maximize the use of American resources, freeing us from dependence on foreign oil.

"For too long, we've been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the US rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years.

"Sound energy policy begins with the recognition that we have vast untapped domestic energy reserves right here in America. The Trump Administration will embrace the shale oil and gas revolution to bring jobs and prosperity to millions of Americans. We must take advantage of the estimated $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves, especially those on federal lands that the American people own. We will use the revenues from energy production to rebuild our roads, schools, bridges and public infrastructure. Less expensive energy will be a big boost to American agriculture, as well.

"The Trump Administration is also committed to clean coal technology, and to reviving America's coal industry, which has been hurting for too long.

"In addition to being good for our economy, boosting domestic energy production is in America's national security interest. President Trump is committed to achieving energy independence from the OPEC cartel and any nations hostile to our interests. At the same time, we will work with our Gulf allies to develop a positive energy relationship as part of our anti-terrorism strategy.

"Lastly, our need for energy must go hand-in-hand with responsible stewardship of the environment. Protecting clean air and clean water, conserving our natural habitats, and preserving our natural reserves and resources will remain a high priority. President Trump will refocus the EPA on its essential mission of protecting our air and water.

"A brighter future depends on energy policies that stimulate our economy, ensure our security, and protect our health. Under the Trump Administration's energy policies, that future can become a reality."