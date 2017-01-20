Trump The dollar is hovering ahead of President's inauguration

The dollar is hovering ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

The US dollar index is little changed at 101.26 as of 9:19 a.m. ET.

On Friday, Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America.

He will be sworn in at noon on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

As for the rest of the world, here's the scoreboard as of 9:22 a.m. ET: