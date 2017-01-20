Trump Stocks slide as President takes office

Stocks dove as Donald Trump took office on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank as much as 40 points directly after Donald Trump took the oath of office at the US Capitol. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also began to slide as Trump began his speech.

All three indexes are still in the green for the day, with the Dow on session lows at 19,778 as of 12:31 p.m. ET.

Additionally, US Treasury bonds have ticked off their lows after Trump was sworn in. As of 12:20 pm. ET, the 10-year yield sat at 2.502%, up 4.3 basis points for the day but still slightly below its high for the day.