Trump is reportedly putting off one of his biggest economic promises until next year

President Donald Trump may be kicking the can down the road on infrastructure investment, according to a new report.

Citing Republican sources, Axios' Mike Allen and Jonathan Swan reported on Thursday that Trump may not move on his proposed $550 billion infrastructure promise until 2018.

According to Axios, the overwhelming number of reforms that the Trump team is pushing — including the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, tax reform, and an immigration crackdown — are taking up so much of the administration's and the GOP's time that infrastructure may be pushed.

Additionally, Allen and Swan wrote that pushing economic investments until 2018 would put Democrats in a hard place of fighting a popular proposal right before midterm elections.

The timeline makes sense, given what Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday — that the Trump team doesn't expect serious economic growth until "towards the end of next year."

During his campaign, Trump promised $1 trillion in infrastructure investment to fix the "crumbling" roads and bridges in the US, but he pared that down to $550 billion during the transition.

A document from the Trump administration reportedly circulated among governors in December, asking for their input on what plans were most pressing. The document showed that the Trump team was prioritizing roughly $137 billion in projects.

The follow-through on these investment ideas, however, may take a while.