The US dollar is climbing

The dollar is climbing.

The US dollar index is up by 0.6% at 101.53 as of 8:16 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Friday in an interview with Market News International, "I would not take March off the table at this point. We'll have to see how it plays out in the next few weeks."

Separately, Markit manufacturing and services data will be out at 9:45 a.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here's the scoreboard as of 8:18 a.m. ET: