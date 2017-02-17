The Russian ruble is tumbling as inflation picks up

The Russian ruble is tumbling.

The petrocurrency is down by 1% at 58.1678 per dollar as of 8:06 a.m. ET.

Earlier, data showed that Russian PPI rose by 12.7% year-over-year in January, marking the highest inflation since November 2015. It followed the 7.4% increase in December.

Moreover, Brent crude oil prices, which are down by 0.5% at $55.38 per barrel.

Although the ruble is down on Friday, the currency has strengthened in February, which has rattled the Ministry of Finance and has even drawn the attention of the Kremlin.

And, notably, there are a couple of unusual things about the currency's recent appreciation: first, the ruble has somewhat disconnected from oil prices, and second, it's not entirely clear what has been driving the rally.

