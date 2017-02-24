The dollar is ticking down.

The US dollar index is down by 0.3% at 100.77 as of 8:08 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump once again said that a stronger dollar hurts American manufacturers.

In an exchange with Caterpillar's chairman Doug Oberhelman, he said that when the dollar strengthens "and we let other people manipulate their currencies, that's the one thing that stops you."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal, "I think the strength of the dollar has a lot to do with kind of where our economy is relative to the rest of the world, and that the dollar continues to be the leading currency in the world, the leading reserve currency and a reflection of confidence that people have in the US economy."

Separately, the University of Michigan's survey of consumer sentiment and new-home sales will be published at 10 a.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here's the scoreboard as of 8:31 a.m. ET: