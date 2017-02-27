The BMW Tupac was murdered in is selling for $1.5 million

  • Published:

It's a tragic piece of history.

A tragic piece of history is up for sale — the BMW rapper Tupac Shakur was murdered in is selling for $1.5 million.

Shakur died 20 years ago after being shot four times while the BMW was stopped at a red light in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time, the BMW belonged to Suge Knight, the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records.

Knight posted Shakur's $1.4 million bail in October 1995 under the condition Shakur would sign with Death Row. Shakur did and then released his 1996 double album "All Eyez on Me" — his biggest release and the last before his death. The muder remains unsolved.

Shakur was shot and killed in the BMW on September 7, 1996. Las Vegas police impounded the car and later auctioned it off, TMZ reports. The car has changed many hands since then and is now up for sale by Moments in Time, a memorabilia dealer.

Tupac's final vehicle purchase, a Hummer H1, sold for more than $300,000 at auction May of last year, CNN reported at the time.

Here's a closer look at the car:

Here you see the black BMW at a Las Vegas impound lot in 1996.

(AP/Lennox McLendon)


The 1996 BMW 750il was riddled with bullet holes after the shooting. The indentations are still visible inside the door panels, as you can see pictured here.

(momentsintime.com)


The car has more than 90,000 miles logged.

(momentsintime.com)


The BMW is being sold directly on Moments In Time.

(momentsintime.com)

You can reach out to the sellers here.



