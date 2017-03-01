The Bank of Canada holds

  • Published:

The latest interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada.

null play

null

(Chris Wattie/Reuters)

The Bank of Canada will be out with its latest interest rate decision at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that the bank will hold rates at 0.50%.

In fact, the Bloomberg World Interest Rate Probability sees a 0% probability of a rate hike.

The previous interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada came two days before the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

At the time, the bank held rates and wrote in the accompanying policy statement that "uncertainty about the global outlook is diminished, particularly with respect to the United States." In particular, the bank was likely waiting to see what Trump, who had during his campaign espoused a protectionist agenda and articulated his intention to "renegotiate" rel="noFollow" the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, would do once he stepped into office.

"Given the considerable uncertainty surrounding exactly what policies the incoming Trump administration will pursue south of the border, we have every sympathy with the Bank of Canada's decision to leave interest rates unchanged at [January's] policy meeting," Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, wrote after the announcement.

The Canadian dollar is down by 0.2% at 1.3323 per US dollar as of 9:12 a.m. ET.

Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Check out the all-American, made-in-Italy...bullet
3 The BMW Tupac was murdered in is selling for $1.5 millionbullet

Finance

null
Trump's win is making Oprah reconsider whether she could be president
null
US manufacturing activity slowed down in February, Markit says
San Diego.
Here are the 13 US housing markets that would be most affected by rising interest rates
null
LIVE: US auto sales (FCAU, GM, F, NSANY)