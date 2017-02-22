Tesla's CFO is leaving the company (TSLA)

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Jason Wheeler is leaving the company, CEO Elon Musk announced during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

Deepak Ahuja, who served as CFO prior to Wheeler taking over, will return to Tesla as CFO. Wheeler will leave Tesla at the end of April.

Wheeler said on the call that he is stepping down to pursue public policy projects.

Tesla named Wheeler CFO in November of 2015. Wheeler spent 13 years at Google as its VP of Finance before going to Tesla.

Ahuja served as Tesla's CFO from August 2008 to November 2015. Tesla said Ahuja was retiring at the time of his departure. Since leaving Tesla, Ahuja has been a board director for cybersecurity firm FireEye, according to his LinkedIn.

Tesla reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and beat expectations for revenue.

