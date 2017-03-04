In 2010, right after the company had survived a near-death experience, I was offered the chance to sample what was then the carmaker's only vehicle: the original Roadster.
It's hard to overestimate the importance of this car, which sold for over $100,000, turned in blistering acceleration, and could top 200 miles on a single charge.
The Roadster changed our minds forever about what an electric car could be and launched Tesla on a road to its current $30 billion market cap and a portfolio of, by 2017, three vehicles: the Model S sedan, the Model X SUV, and the $35,000 Model 3 car for the masses.
About two years ago, I reminisced about my first time with a Tesla to one of the company's staffers. This led to a question: Do we even have a Roadster around to check out anymore?
They found one, and I was reunited with my old friend in Los Angeles, on the eve of the Model 3 unveiling in late March of 2016.
Something poetic and romantic about that, I think. Read on to see what it was like.
We were so much younger then ... That's me in early 2010, after a spin in the Roadster Sport version 2.0.
Here's the waiting area for the service center. Tesla actually discontinued Roadster production a few years back, but the company has continued to upgrade the car for loyal owners.
(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)
And there she is! This is the Roadster Sport, version 3.0. It has a juicier battery pack, serving up more range — 350 miles per charge — plus all the tasty carbon-fiber goodies from the original version. The top is a simple targa/spyder design: roll up the fabric, remove two struts, and stow everything in the trunk behind the battery.
(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)
The Sport was an evolution of the original: more luxurious and performance-oriented.
I'd have the Roadster for a few days in the glorious SoCal sunshine, and my plan was to recreate the drive I took in 2010.
(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)
This would entail a jaunt north on the Pacific Coast Highway to Malibu, a right turn onto Latigo Canyon Road for some very technical twists and turns, followed by a run across Mulholland Drive, then back down Malibu Canyon Road to the PCH.
The interior is nice, but not excessively luxurious. Carbon-fiber is everywhere and you sit down in a little two-seat tub. The Momo steering wheel is all business — and there's no power steering! More on that later.
(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)
Yep, that's carbon fiber. Get used to looking at it.
(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)
The transmission couldn't be simpler. Electric cars have only one gear. And they have maximum torque at 1 rpm, which is why the Roadster can hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. All day long. And still serve up impressive range.
The driving experience was like a time machine. Because you don't shift gears, you devote all your attention to accelerating, braking, and steering.
(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)
And it truly is the steering that brought me back. Like the Lotus Elise that the Roadster is based on, the steering is heavy but crammed with feedback. The lack of power assist gives you a point-and-shoot sense at speed.
(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)
Canyon carving in this baby is brilliant. The thing weighs only about 2,700 pounds, and much of that is battery. It's very toss-able, but also sticky: It stays planted in the corners.
A separate small touch screen allows you to adjust the Roadster's functions. Performance mode intensifies the driving, but cuts into range. Still, it's difficult to drain the battery — something I noticed in '10. A whole day of aggressive driving wouldn't leave you craving an electron fill-up.
... and what a fantastic time we had together again, the second-time around.
(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)
The Roadster Sport, version 3, is still my favorite Tesla. OK, the ride is severe and unforgiving, and the car is tight like a T-38 Air Force training jet, so this isn't the Tesla for everybody. But it's a car for somebody.
(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)
And while I was getting reacquainted with the car, Tesla was entering a brave new era.