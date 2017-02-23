Tesla sinks as it continues to burn through cash (TSLA)

  • Published:

Tesla said it lost $448 million from operating activities in the fourth quarter.

TSLA play

TSLA

(Markets Insider)

Shares of Tesla are down 4.5% at $261.27 per share following Wednesday's earnings report.

The electric car maker announced an adjusted loss of $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion. Those numbers were both better than Wall Street expectations of a $1.04 loss on revenue of $2.13 billion. However, those analyst expectations might not have factored in the impact of SolarCity, which Tesla acquired in November.

Additionally, the company continued to burn through cash, losing $448 million from operating activities in the fourth quarter.

Tesla's guidance was lukewarm and ambiguous, saying it would deliver between 47,000 and 50,000 Model X vehicles in the first half of the year. It didn't give guidance for the full year.

Thursday's slide is a welcome sign for short sellers in the stock who have been getting steamrolled as of late. They had lost more than $2.3 billion betting against the stock as it continued to rip higher at the start of 2017.

Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 United's customers and employees were fed up — the inside story of...bullet
3 Fannie and Freddie plunge after court rules hedge funds can't sue...bullet

Finance

A recruiter for messaging app Snapchat talks to job seekers at a booth at TechFair LA, a technology job fair, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2017.
How a tiny investment bank landed a role on one of the biggest tech deals of all time
null
Tesla wants to sell future cars with insurance and maintenance included in the price (TSLA)
Elon Musk.
The 3 most important things we learned from Tesla's earnings (TSLA)
A man outside the New York Stock Exchange on January 15 in New York City.
A definitive breakdown of the gloomy state of Wall Street